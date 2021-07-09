Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at CIBC

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target decreased by CIBC to C$23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.05.

Shares of INE stock opened at C$22.51 on Monday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$18.37 and a 12-month high of C$32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$20.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.93 billion and a PE ratio of -19.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -62.88%.

In other news, Director Daniel Lafrance acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$693,010.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

