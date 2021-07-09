Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC opened at $16.88 on Friday. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 88.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

