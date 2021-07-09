JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) a €34.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GLE. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €24.14 ($28.40).

EPA:GLE opened at €23.92 ($28.14) on Monday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a 1 year high of €52.26 ($61.48). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €25.57.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

