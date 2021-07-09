NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeuBase Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

NASDAQ:NBSE opened at $4.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $144.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of -0.01.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $148,000. 23.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

