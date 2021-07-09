Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR) Insider James Nelson Purchases 117 Shares of Stock

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR) insider James Nelson bought 117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.04) per share, with a total value of £272.61 ($356.17).

LON:ARR opened at GBX 224.50 ($2.93) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £171.79 million and a P/E ratio of -74.67. Aurora Investment Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 137.79 ($1.80) and a one year high of GBX 251 ($3.28). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 235.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a GBX 0.55 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.23%. Aurora Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.50%.

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

