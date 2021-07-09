Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

NYSE:GPK opened at $17.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 14,831,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,484 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,820,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,365 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,090,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,408,000 after acquiring an additional 188,968 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,620,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,076,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,825,000 after acquiring an additional 447,381 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.