FY2021 EPS Estimates for Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Reduced by Analyst

Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) – Investment analysts at BWS Financial cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Tuesday Morning in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 7th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tuesday Morning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUEM opened at $4.32 on Thursday. Tuesday Morning has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.04.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Tuesday Morning had a negative return on equity of 191.21% and a negative net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $153.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.81 million.

In other news, insider Steven R. Becker sold 96,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $467,709.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,760,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,444,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven R. Becker sold 200,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $994,745.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,760,718 shares in the company, valued at $13,720,768.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

