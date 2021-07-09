Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hyliion in a report released on Tuesday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Cohen forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Hyliion’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

HYLN has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Hyliion in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hyliion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Shares of HYLN opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73. Hyliion has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $58.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYLN. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter worth about $2,380,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 362.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 12,340 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jose Miguel Oxholm bought 3,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $29,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 56,715 shares in the company, valued at $549,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $2,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,672,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,497,746.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 507,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,991,625 over the last three months. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

