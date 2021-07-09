Scotiabank Increases Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$43.50

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$42.25 to C$43.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BEI.UN. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Boardwalk REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.09.

Shares of BEI.UN stock opened at C$42.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29. Boardwalk REIT has a 1-year low of C$25.80 and a 1-year high of C$43.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.82.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

