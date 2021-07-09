Reviewing EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) and Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Stem (NYSE:STEM) and EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Stem and EnerSys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stem 0 0 2 0 3.00 EnerSys 0 1 2 0 2.67

Stem presently has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.46%. EnerSys has a consensus price target of $112.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.71%. Given Stem’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stem is more favorable than EnerSys.

Profitability

This table compares Stem and EnerSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stem N/A N/A N/A EnerSys 4.81% 13.22% 5.73%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.7% of Stem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of EnerSys shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Stem shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of EnerSys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stem and EnerSys’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stem N/A N/A -$112.63 million N/A N/A EnerSys $2.98 billion 1.36 $143.37 million $4.49 21.11

EnerSys has higher revenue and earnings than Stem.

Summary

EnerSys beats Stem on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc. operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators. The company is headquartered in Millbrae, California.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries. It also provides motive power products that are used to provide power for electric industrial forklifts used in manufacturing, warehousing, and other material handling applications, as well as mining equipment, diesel locomotive starting, and other rail equipment. In addition, the company offers specialty batteries for starting, lighting, and ignition applications in transportation; and energy solutions for satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and other tactical vehicles, as well as medical and security systems. Further, it provides battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, independent representatives, and internal sales forces. The company was formerly known as Yuasa, Inc. and changed its name to EnerSys in January 2001. EnerSys was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.

