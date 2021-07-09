Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$11.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$12.50.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Laurentian cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Pi Financial restated a neutral rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.22.

FVI stock opened at C$6.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.53. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of C$6.35 and a 52 week high of C$12.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$149.18 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.43 per share, with a total value of C$148,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 559,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,158,771.61. Also, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.00 per share, with a total value of C$263,960.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,533,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,269,357.46.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

