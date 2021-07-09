Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 308.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

TRNO stock opened at $65.73 on Friday. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $51.63 and a 52 week high of $67.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32 and a beta of 0.57.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 80.56%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.