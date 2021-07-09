Fresnillo (LON:FRES) PT Lowered to GBX 800

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FRES. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,031.67 ($13.48).

LON FRES opened at GBX 801.20 ($10.47) on Monday. Fresnillo has a one year low of GBX 769.60 ($10.05) and a one year high of GBX 1,379.50 ($18.02). The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,662.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

