BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

LON BVC opened at GBX 95 ($1.24) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £418.41 million and a P/E ratio of 59.38. BATM Advanced Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 150.50 ($1.97). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.00.

About BATM Advanced Communications

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

