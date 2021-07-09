BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
LON BVC opened at GBX 95 ($1.24) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £418.41 million and a P/E ratio of 59.38. BATM Advanced Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 150.50 ($1.97). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.00.
About BATM Advanced Communications
