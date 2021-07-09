BHP Group (LON:BHP) Given New GBX 2,500 Price Target at Barclays

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BHP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,640 ($34.49) to GBX 2,780 ($36.32) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,267.50 ($29.63).

BHP stock opened at GBX 2,168 ($28.33) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £109.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.83. BHP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,418.50 ($31.60). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,167.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

