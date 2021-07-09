Signify (AMS:LIGHT) PT Set at €46.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Signify and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Signify and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €43.71 ($51.43).

Signify has a 1-year low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 1-year high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

