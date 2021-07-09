Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from C$102.00 to C$115.00. The stock traded as high as C$105.00 and last traded at C$105.00, with a volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$104.59.
Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.
The company has a market capitalization of C$976.55 million and a PE ratio of 15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$91.50.
Mainstreet Equity Company Profile (TSE:MEQ)
Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.
