Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from C$102.00 to C$115.00. The stock traded as high as C$105.00 and last traded at C$105.00, with a volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$104.59.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$976.55 million and a PE ratio of 15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$91.50.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$39.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 4.0199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

