Kuke Music Holding Limited’s (NYSE:KUKE) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on July 12th

Kuke Music’s (NYSE:KUKE) lock-up period will expire on Monday, July 12th. Kuke Music had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 12th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Kuke Music’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NYSE:KUKE opened at $5.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kuke Music has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $15.06.

Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kuke Music stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 87,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.30% of Kuke Music as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kuke Music

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

