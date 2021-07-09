Group Nine Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on July 14th (OTCMKTS:GNACU)

Group Nine Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:GNACU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, July 14th. Group Nine Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 15th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of Group Nine Acquisition stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02. Group Nine Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Get Group Nine Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,049,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,757,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,228,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,662,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,970,000.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Group Nine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group Nine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.