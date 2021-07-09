Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Down 6.1% After Insider Selling

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) shares dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $19.13 and last traded at $19.17. Approximately 7,438 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 725,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.42.

Specifically, Director Yueou Wang sold 39,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $623,628.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,584 shares in the company, valued at $887,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 207,766 shares in the company, valued at $3,272,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,131,630 shares of company stock worth $77,360,689. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDYN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -94.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 679.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

