Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG)

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 102,070 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,010% compared to the average daily volume of 9,195 put options.
Shares of NEGG opened at $45.80 on Friday. Newegg Commerce has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $79.07.
Newegg Commerce Company Profile
Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?
Receive News & Ratings for Newegg Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newegg Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.