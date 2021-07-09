Sinclair Broadcast Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 14,021 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,621% compared to the average volume of 297 call options.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 63,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $2,132,806.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider J Duncan Smith sold 69,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,886 shares of company stock worth $9,205,441. 37.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1,133.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,161,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,629,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,393 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,986,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,139,000 after purchasing an additional 636,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,730,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.78. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 163.38%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

