Barrington Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Snap-on in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 6th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.24 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.51. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Snap-on’s FY2021 earnings at $14.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.43 EPS.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SNA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $223.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $128.66 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $538,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.02, for a total transaction of $1,807,825.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,921 shares of company stock worth $14,450,036. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNA. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Snap-on by 7.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 392,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,591,000 after acquiring an additional 28,816 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter worth $1,057,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at $702,000. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at $1,461,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Snap-on by 79.2% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

