Nick Keveth Buys 6 Shares of Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) Stock

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) insider Nick Keveth bought 6 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,699 ($35.26) per share, for a total transaction of £161.94 ($211.58).

Nick Keveth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Nick Keveth acquired 5 shares of Avon Rubber stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,901 ($37.90) per share, for a total transaction of £145.05 ($189.51).

Shares of LON AVON opened at GBX 2,558 ($33.42) on Friday. Avon Rubber p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 2,558 ($33.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,650 ($60.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,915.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £793.57 million and a PE ratio of 5.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. Avon Rubber’s payout ratio is presently 0.08%.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) target price on shares of Avon Rubber in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

About Avon Rubber

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

