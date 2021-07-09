Ashe Windham Acquires 10,000 Shares of Miton UK Microcap plc (LON:MINI) Stock

Miton UK Microcap plc (LON:MINI) insider Ashe Windham purchased 10,000 shares of Miton UK Microcap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($12,542.46).

Shares of MINI stock opened at GBX 95 ($1.24) on Friday. Miton UK Microcap plc has a one year low of GBX 49 ($0.64) and a one year high of GBX 113 ($1.48). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 99.50.

Get Miton UK Microcap alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.01 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01%.

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of micro-cap companies having market capitalizations of less than £150 million.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Miton UK Microcap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miton UK Microcap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.