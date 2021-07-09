SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SMART Global from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.43.

Shares of SGH stock opened at $53.31 on Tuesday. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $58.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 171.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.46.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.30. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $329,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,015,373 shares of company stock worth $101,689,172 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 2,724.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in SMART Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in SMART Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SMART Global by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SMART Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

