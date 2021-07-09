JD Sports Fashion’s (JD) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 955 ($12.48).

Shares of LON:JD opened at GBX 937.60 ($12.25) on Wednesday. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of GBX 584.04 ($7.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 997.94 ($13.04). The company has a market capitalization of £9.67 billion and a PE ratio of 42.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 921.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.23.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

