Insider Buying: Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV) Insider Buys 3,747,983 Shares of Stock

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV) insider Charles Barclay bought 3,747,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £112,439.49 ($146,902.91).

LON:BMV opened at GBX 3.90 ($0.05) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.94. Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 5.98 ($0.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of £15.13 million and a P/E ratio of -39.00.

Get Bluebird Merchant Ventures alerts:

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Company Profile

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of gold properties. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Bluebird Merchant Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluebird Merchant Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.