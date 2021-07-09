Insider Buying: Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV) Insider Buys 3,747,983 Shares of Stock

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV) insider Charles Barclay bought 3,747,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £112,439.49 ($146,902.91).
LON:BMV opened at GBX 3.90 ($0.05) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.94. Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 5.98 ($0.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of £15.13 million and a P/E ratio of -39.00.
Bluebird Merchant Ventures Company Profile
