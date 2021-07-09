Brokers Set Expectations for LifeStance Health Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for LifeStance Health Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 6th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for LifeStance Health Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LFST. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Shares of LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $27.65 on Thursday. LifeStance Health Group has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $29.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In related news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $19,403,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

