Generac Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.42 Per Share (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Generac in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the technology company will earn $2.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.46. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.16 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GNRC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.67.

GNRC stock opened at $426.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Generac has a 12-month low of $125.18 and a 12-month high of $440.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 59.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $349.37.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 623.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 772.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,414,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,435,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,870 shares of company stock valued at $10,249,340. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

