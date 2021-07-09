monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.97) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) – William Blair issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for monday.com in a report released on Tuesday, July 6th. William Blair analyst B. Suri anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.97) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for monday.com’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.66) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.96) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.82) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.33.

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $220.44 on Thursday. monday.com has a 1-year low of $155.01 and a 1-year high of $256.16.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

