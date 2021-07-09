888’s (888) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of 888 (LON:888) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of 888 to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 445.83 ($5.82).

Shares of 888 opened at GBX 377.60 ($4.93) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 396.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. 888 has a 52 week low of GBX 173.41 ($2.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 456 ($5.96).

In related news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 385 ($5.03) per share, with a total value of £100,100 ($130,781.29).

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

