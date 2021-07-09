Petro Matad’s (MATD) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Petro Matad (LON:MATD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

MATD opened at GBX 7.05 ($0.09) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63. Petro Matad has a twelve month low of GBX 2.18 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 9.34 ($0.12).

About Petro Matad

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.

