Barclays Increases Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Price Target to GBX 150

Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of ALFA opened at GBX 145.50 ($1.90) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 130.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £436.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Alfa Financial Software has a 52 week low of GBX 63 ($0.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 154 ($2.01).

Get Alfa Financial Software alerts:

In related news, insider Adrian Chamberlain purchased 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £19,844.40 ($25,926.84).

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Financial Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Financial Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.