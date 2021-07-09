State Street (STT) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

State Street (NYSE:STT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 16th. Analysts expect State Street to post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect State Street to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of State Street stock opened at $79.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.56. State Street has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $89.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

STT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.93.

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.