Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tempest Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TPST)

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tempest Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.94) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.92) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($5.11) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPST opened at $10.49 on Thursday. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $41.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPST. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 897.1% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,348,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,828 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $600,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 66.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 924,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 367,693 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 355.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 464,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 362,487 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 189.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 291,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 190,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in seeking distinct and transformative treatments where there is a significant unmet medical need. The company was founded by Julia C. Owens in January 2012 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

