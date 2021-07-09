XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) and Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Head-To-Head Comparison

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) and Ford Motor (NYSE:F) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get XPeng alerts:

This table compares XPeng and Ford Motor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPeng $895.68 million 35.28 -$418.70 million ($1.62) -24.69 Ford Motor $127.14 billion 0.44 -$1.28 billion $0.41 34.29

XPeng has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ford Motor. XPeng is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ford Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares XPeng and Ford Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPeng N/A N/A N/A Ford Motor 3.07% 19.04% 2.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for XPeng and Ford Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPeng 0 2 11 0 2.85 Ford Motor 2 6 10 0 2.44

XPeng currently has a consensus price target of $52.37, suggesting a potential upside of 30.93%. Ford Motor has a consensus price target of $13.72, suggesting a potential downside of 2.40%. Given XPeng’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe XPeng is more favorable than Ford Motor.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.4% of XPeng shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of Ford Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Ford Motor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ford Motor beats XPeng on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments. The Mobility segment designs and builds mobility services; and provides self-driving systems development services. The Ford Credit segment primarily engages in vehicle-related financing and leasing activities to and through automotive dealers. It provides retail installment sale contracts for new and used vehicles; and direct financing leases for new vehicles to retail and commercial customers, such as leasing companies, government entities, daily rental companies, and fleet customers. This segment also offers wholesale loans to dealers to finance the purchase of vehicle inventory; and loans to dealers to finance working capital and enhance dealership facilities, purchase dealership real estate, and other dealer vehicle programs. Ford Motor Company has a strategic collaboration with ARB Corporation Limited to develop a suite of aftermarket products for the new Ford Bronco. The company was founded in 1903 and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.