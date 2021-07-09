Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to post $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Advanced Micro Devices reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $3.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.74.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $89.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.84. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $52.26 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,208,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 523,070 shares of company stock worth $41,760,937. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $103,430,000 after acquiring an additional 86,650 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,317.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 9,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 12,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

