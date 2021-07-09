Brokerages Anticipate Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Mattel reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.94% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.47.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.55. Mattel has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Mattel by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Mattel by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mattel during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Mattel during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

