Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.77. Motorcar Parts of America shares last traded at $21.49, with a volume of 80,763 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPAA. TheStreet cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.93. The company has a market cap of $409.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.81.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 3.97%. Research analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPAA. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

