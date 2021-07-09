Montage Gold (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF)’s stock price was down 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 1,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Montage Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Montage Gold (OTCMKTS:MAUTF)

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

