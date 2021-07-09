YENTEN Tops 1-Day Volume of $80.00 (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 8th. YENTEN has a total market cap of $136,918.55 and $80.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,970.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,137.60 or 0.06483447 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.32 or 0.01481106 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.38 or 0.00398488 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00152390 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.08 or 0.00628073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008736 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.13 or 0.00418970 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.57 or 0.00332319 BTC.

About YENTEN

YTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

