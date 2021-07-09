MonaCoin (MONA) Price Hits $1.32 on Exchanges

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $86.73 million and $1.57 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.32 or 0.00004000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,987.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,134.97 or 0.06471985 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $488.54 or 0.01480979 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.11 or 0.00397457 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00151778 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $207.10 or 0.00627811 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008737 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.02 or 0.00418395 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.43 or 0.00331714 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MONAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.