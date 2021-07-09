Bitfarms (OTCMKTS:BFARF) Trading Down 5.6%

Bitfarms Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BFARF)’s share price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.89. Approximately 1,395,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,524,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Friday, March 26th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51.

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

