TerraKRW (KRT) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 8th. TerraKRW has a market cap of $37.86 million and $1,019.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00046861 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00120164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00163571 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,897.67 or 0.99647258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.68 or 0.00944087 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 43,817,009,636 coins and its circulating supply is 43,816,280,528 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

