SHIBA INU One Day Volume Reaches $454.24 Million (SHIB)

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last seven days, SHIBA INU has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One SHIBA INU coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SHIBA INU has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and approximately $454.24 million worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00046861 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00120164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00163571 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,897.67 or 0.99647258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $311.68 or 0.00944087 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003013 BTC.

The official website for SHIBA INU is www.shiba.win . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIBA INU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIBA INU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

