TomoChain Hits Market Cap of $182.56 Million (TOMO)

TomoChain (CURRENCY:TOMO) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. TomoChain has a market cap of $182.56 million and $42.15 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TomoChain has traded 36.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TomoChain coin can now be purchased for $2.19 or 0.00006626 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00046861 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00120164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00163571 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,897.67 or 0.99647258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $311.68 or 0.00944087 BTC.

About TomoChain

TomoChain launched on February 28th, 2018. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,449,362 coins. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain . The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com . TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee. TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling TomoChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TomoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TomoChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TomoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

