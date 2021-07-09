MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK) Trading Up 2.1%

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK)’s share price was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €169.15 ($199.00) and last traded at €168.95 ($198.76). Approximately 276,639 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €165.55 ($194.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €149.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion and a PE ratio of 32.25.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile (ETR:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

