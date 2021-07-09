Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Trading Down 2.3%

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.05 and last traded at $17.05. Approximately 1,578 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $45.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.77.
Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter.
About Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR)
Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.
