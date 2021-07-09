Enterprise Diversified (OTCMKTS:SYTE) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYTE) shares fell 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.10. 857 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15.

Enterprise Diversified Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYTE)

Enterprise Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the Internet, asset management, real estate, and other businesses in the United States and Canada. It offers consumer and business-grade internet access; wholesale managed modem services for downstream internet service providers; web hosting services; third-party software as a reseller; and various ancillary services through Sitestar.net.

